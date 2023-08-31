Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition announced for release in October A new special edition Switch OLED is being released in honor of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It’s no secret that Nintendo loves a special edition console, especially when it’s one of their more successful products, like the Switch. We’ve seen multiple special editions of the Switch to coincide with major releases, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It looks like Nintendo is going to keep that momentum going with the release of a Mario Red Switch in honor of Super Mario Bros. Wonder this fall.

The Mario Red Switch OLED was revealed at the very end of the latest Nintendo Direct, which was all about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Switch features red Joy-Cons, with a matching red dock. While the system colors are pretty standard, there are some special details in the design. This includes a small silhouette of Mario in the bottom left corner on the back of the dock. Taking the back part of the dock off, we can also see some golden coins near the AC adapter, HDMI, and ethernet ports.

This actually won’t be the first Switch system inspired by Nintendo’s mascot. There was previously a Mario Red & Blue Edition of the Switch released a few years back. However, that was a base Switch model, and the newer one is an OLED.

The Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED will be released on October 6, 2023. This places it just a couple of weeks before the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20. The Direct was also packed with information about the game itself, including a host of new power-ups, and special Badges that can change the way you play each level. Be sure to bookmark our Super Mario Bros. Wonder topic page for everything you need to know.