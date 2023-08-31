Super Mario Bros. Wonder Badges will give you special abilities you can use anytime Badges will let you equip a glider, perform wall-climb jumps, and use other special abilities.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct was packed with new details about the upcoming 2D platformer. While this included expected information like story and levels, it also had some surprises. One of these surprises was Badges, a feature that’ll let you replay a stage with specific bonuses for your character, unlocking new avenues of gameplay and/or improving quality-of-life.

Badges were one of the major highlights of today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct. Badges are unlocked by progressing through the game’s main story, through special Badge Challenge courses, or purchased from the Poplin Shop on the World Map.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo showed off multiple Badges in action during the showcase. This includes the Parachute Cap Badge, which gives your character a large hat that they can use to glide while in the air. The Wall-Climb Jump ability lets you jump vertically off of walls. There’s even a Grappling Vine Badge that allows you to propel yourself to walls and stick to them like Spider-Man.

Additional badges include Dolphin Kick, Crouching High Jump, Safety Bounce, Sensor, Invisibility, and Jet Run. There are several other unlockable Badges that weren’t featured in the Direct. Badges can be equipped from the World Map prior to starting a course. Only one Badge can be equipped per course, but you will have the option to swap your Badge out if you fail a course.

Badges seem like they’ll add a decent level of replayability to the stages in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as a lifeline for players who need a little boost. The Direct also showed off the game’s full roster of characters, as well as a new Mario Red Switch OLED system. Make Shacknews your home for everything in the world of Super Mario Bros. Wonder from now until its October 20 release date.