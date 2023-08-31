New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes invincible characters for a more relaxed experience

Yoshi and Nabbit are playable characters that won't take damage by conventional means in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo has shed new light on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, giving us a better idea of what we can expect from the latest 2D platformer. Today’s Nintendo Direct showed off story, missions, and new power-ups. It also revealed the game’s roster of playable characters. In an interesting move, two of the playable characters in Mario Wonder, Yoshi and Nabbit, are actually invincible and won’t take damage in the same way that other characters will.

The reveal came about halfway through today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder-themed Nintendo Direct. In total, there are eight playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder; 12 if you count the color variations for Toad and Yoshi. While most of the characters play relatively the same, Yoshi and Nabbit are unique in that they don’t take damage. It’s an option for players that want a more relaxed gameplay experience, and should also serve as a way to introduce younger players to the game.

Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad (Blue, Yellow, and Red), Yoshi (Red, Yellow, and Blue), and Nabbit on the character select screen.

It’s worth noting that Yoshi and Nabbit also won’t transform when consuming power-ups, meaning they’ll miss out on all the wacky new forms introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. While the characters don’t take damage, they can still lose lives if they fall off the map, so you’ll still want to be a bit wary when traversing a level.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct also showcased the other characters (including Yoshi) riding on the back of Yoshi, as well as an online mode in which you can be revived by interacting with other players around the world. We’ll get to experience for ourselves in less than a couple of months when Super Mario Bros. Wonder is released on October 20. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know as we get closer to launch day.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

