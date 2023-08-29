Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.2 patch notes re-enable Loadouts, but only sort of Just in time for Destiny 2's latest raid, Loadouts have been enabled, but a Loadout can't pull a weapon from your Vault inventory.

It’s a big week for Destiny 2. The Crota’s End raid returns years after its debut in The Dark Below expansion and players will be racing to get to the end of it (including our own staff). Bungie has also put out patch notes to fix up various points of the game ahead of the race. Update 7.2.0.2 brings a number of key changes into play, including a fix for Loadouts. You’ll want to check out the full details of the patch notes here.

Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.2 and its accompanying patch notes on August 29, 2023. The main headliner of these patch notes is easily the re-enabling of Loadouts, although it comes with a caveat. Loadouts allow players to save an equipment set, including weapons, armors, mods, shaders, Aspects, and Fragments, and then players can load that set and equip everything in that Loadout in an instant. The only catch is Loadouts still won’t load a weapon that’s stored in your Vault inventory, but Bungie says a fix is coming for that. More importantly, this should prove highly useful for situational gear as players take on the Crota’s End raid this week. Check out the full patch notes below:

Activities Crucible Rolled back changes to spawn points in Control and Clash to their state before Season 21. Seasonal Fixed an issue where a player joining another could block progression during Mission: Invoke.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Challenge completion on-screen message was missing text.

Fixed an issue where The Ascension VIII card would increase the rate of scorch too fast. Gameplay and Investment Armor Fixed an issue where the Luminous Void shader and the Warped Rachis shader were not properly applying to certain pieces of armor.

Fixed an issue where Titans using the Pyrogale Guantlets could start their one-off Burning Maul Super and then switch to Synthoceps to increase its damage input.

Fixed an issue where the Photonic Cloak model was partially offset. Weapons Fixed an issue where using a sequence of actions through Loadouts could cause weapon models, ornaments, and other characteristics to be incorrectly mixed and applied to weapons. As a result of this, Loadouts have been reenabled but won't pull weapons from a player’s vault. This issue will be addressed in a future fix.

Fixed an issue where the Origin Perk Specialization II Artifact perk was not correctly overcharging The Eremite Fusion Rifle and Brya's Love Scout Rifle from Season 22. Combatants Fixed an issue where Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes couldn't be damaged on their crit spot. Bounties and pursuits Fixed an issue where Strand related bounties were only displayed if Strand was the equipped subclass. Vendors Fixed an issue where certain Exotics in the Monument to Lost Lights required the wrong entitlements.

Fixed an issue where the vendor UI would display during conversations with Ikora.

And that covers the Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.2 patch notes. Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 news and guides, right here at Shacknews.