ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 364 Who knew helping Link save Holodrum could be so tough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re helping our favorite Hylian, Link, in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. During the last episode, we did a lot of exploring and felt like we didn’t make a whole lot of progress. However, at the end of the episode, we finally found the door for the fourth dungeon, Dancing Dragon Dungeon, and made our way inside.

We’ll be attempting to defeat the dungeon tonight as well as make more progress in the game. This is the furthest I’ve gotten in the Game Boy Color Legend of Zelda games so these dungeons and locations are semi brand new to me. We’ll have to be on guard if we want to be able to defeat the spider boss, Gohma, and the end of the Dancing Dragon Dungeon. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can take another step in helping Link save Holodrum from evil!

It wouldn't be a Legend of Zelda game without Gohma!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're moving on to chapter four and you won't want to miss it. We'll have a new playthrough next week too since we finished Super Mario Galaxy so stay tuned.

Now that Super Mario Galaxy is finished, I think it's time to finally play Pokemon Stadium 2 mini games on the show. I have been wanting to do this for a while and now we have an opening on the program. That being said, keep thinking of games that you'd like to see on the Stevetendo show. We'll always need games to play and we'll have openings coming up soon!