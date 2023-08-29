New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct announced for this week

Nintendo will share new details about Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Thursday.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
This October will bring a slew of high-profile video game releases, including the latest installment in the 2D Mario series. Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes Mario, Luigi, and friends on a trippy adventure, and we’re set to learn new details about it in just a couple of days. Nintendo has announced a special Nintendo Direct for this week, specifically for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo announced the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct in a tweet this morning. It’ll go down this week on Thursday, August 31, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on the Nintendo YouTube channel, and the premiere page is live now. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Direct will run for approximately 15 minutes.

It’s custom for Nintendo to hold special Directs entirely focused on a major upcoming release. With Super Mario Bros. Wonder set for an October launch, it seemed like only a matter of time until the publisher shared more details. It is worth noting that although this week’s event is branded as a Nintendo Direct, we shouldn’t expect to hear anything about other video games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Instead, sit back and enjoy some 2D Mario action.

There’s just two days until the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct. After that, excitement will turn to the game’s release date on October 20. For timely Super Mario Bros. Wonder updates, Shacknews is the place to be. We’ve also got a detailed video game release calendar so that you can keep track of the busy fall season.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

