Tekken 7 EVO 2023 Top 6 Genghis D0n talks state of Tekken & advice for new players

We caught up with Genghis D0n to chat about all things Tekken and esports.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Tekken franchise has enjoyed great success over the years and is set to receive a new wave of attention with the upcoming release of Tekken 8. One of the game’s most notable players is Genghis D0n, who recently finished Top 6 at EVO. We spoke with him to talk about the state of the Tekken series and what advice he’d give to new players.

Our own Dennis White was at EVO 2023 and spoke with Genghis D0n. During the interview, he talks about being introduced to the franchise, and how he went from being a casual fan that simply thought “I like the jaguar man” to being one of the game’s fiercest competitors. He also reflects on the state of the game. The latest EVO likely marks the end of Tekken 7’s run at the event, with it presumably being replaced by Tekken 8 next year. He talks about how far the game has come since launch and where it’s headed.

The interview also features some advice for newcomers to Tekken, which there will be no shortage of when Tekken 8 arrives in January 2024. For more insightful interviews with esports pros, game developers, and more, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

