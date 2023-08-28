Tekken 7 EVO 2023 Top 6 Genghis D0n talks state of Tekken & advice for new players We caught up with Genghis D0n to chat about all things Tekken and esports.

The Tekken franchise has enjoyed great success over the years and is set to receive a new wave of attention with the upcoming release of Tekken 8. One of the game’s most notable players is Genghis D0n, who recently finished Top 6 at EVO. We spoke with him to talk about the state of the Tekken series and what advice he’d give to new players.

Our own Dennis White was at EVO 2023 and spoke with Genghis D0n. During the interview, he talks about being introduced to the franchise, and how he went from being a casual fan that simply thought “I like the jaguar man” to being one of the game’s fiercest competitors. He also reflects on the state of the game. The latest EVO likely marks the end of Tekken 7’s run at the event, with it presumably being replaced by Tekken 8 next year. He talks about how far the game has come since launch and where it’s headed.

The interview also features some advice for newcomers to Tekken, which there will be no shortage of when Tekken 8 arrives in January 2024. For more insightful interviews with esports pros, game developers, and more, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.