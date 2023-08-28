League of Legends will have three Ranked Splits in 2024 With the number of Ranked Splits in League of Legends increasing, players will have three major seasons to grind and climb in the game next year.

Up to this point, League of Legends Ranked seasons have always been split into two Ranked Splits per year, but Riot has decided to increase that number in 2024. Coming next year, Riot Games will begin doing three Ranked Splits, alongside a host of other changes that will affect play through the rest of the year.

Riot Games announced the details for the 2024 preseason and ranked splits via a Dev video and a press release on August 28, 2023. It was there that League of Legends executive producer Jeremy Lee (AKA Riot Brightmoon) and head of League Studio Andrei Van Roon (AKA Meddler) talked about the full details of the changes coming.

One of the main changes coming to the new year is the addition of a third Ranked Split, which the devs said came of a desire to help keep players more active in their Ranked climbs without parking them and switching over to smurf accounts (accounts that allow them to play at lower levels of competition):

We split this year's (2023) season into two splits to make Ranked meaningful across the whole year, rather than players plateauing halfway through and either leaving Ranked or switching to smurfs. With the mid-year reset behind us, more players are still playing Ranked in the current middle-of-the-year window than in previous years. By adding November and December to the season and shifting to three four-month splits, we think we'll see even more improvements.

In addition to this change, the article goes on to share a schedule of events. The gameplay patch that will feature the shift to three Ranked Splits will go into effect on January 9, 2024. The first Ranked Split will begin that same day. The entire Ranked Split schedule is as follows:

Riot Games posted a tentative schedule for its Ranked Split changes in 2024.

Source: Riot Games

Split 1: January 9 2024

Split 2: May 2024

Split 3: September 2024

This should prove to make for an exciting 2024, but there’s still plenty of League in 2023 to close out. Be sure to check out our League of Legends content as the year continues for further major updates and announcements.