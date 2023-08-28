Cities: Skylines 2 improves citizen oversight with new needs & expanded Chirper Colossal Order has shed new light on improvements to citizen behavior in Cities: Skylines 2.

Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order has been sharing weekly videos about the game in the lead up to its October release. These Feature Highlights give players a fresh look at improvements and changes to the city-building simulator. In the newest edition, we learn everything there is to know about the humans that will inhabit our cities and the ways their lives will unfold.

The Citizen Simulation & Lifepath episode of the Cities: Skylines 2 Feature Highlights video was shared this morning on the game’s YouTube channel. It focuses entirely on the citizens of your city, how they contribute to society, and how you can manage their well-being. While on a “Lifepath,” citizens will experience a series of notable events that shape their lives. This includes milestones like graduating, getting a promotion at work, and retiring. Outside of these events, citizens will maintain a standard routine.

The developer also shares the various curveballs that characters may experience during their Lifepath. “Citizens can fall ill, suffer accidents, lose their job and become homeless, commit crimes and face the consequences. On the flip side, your citizens benefit when your city thrives.” By checking the happiness score, you can monitor the mood of any individual citizen, receiving feedback on the specific aspects of the city that are bringing them joy or frustration. Things like clean water and routine garbage collection will keep citizens at least satisfied.

Cities: Skylines 2 also brings back Chirper, the series’ in-game social media platform. In the sequel, Chirper allows you to follow a specific citizen's Lifepath journal. You’ll be able to track all of their social media posts, keeping a close eye on their needs at any given time. You can also monitor the events that happen to them throughout their Lifepath.

It won’t be much longer until we get to check out Cities: Skylines 2 for ourselves as the game is set for an October 24, 2023 release date. Be sure to visit our 2023 video game release calendar to keep up with all of this year’s biggest launches.