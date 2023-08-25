New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 25: The future of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 revealed how its future is shaping up, so now's a good time to catch up with some expansion deals.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
It's been an exciting week for Destiny 2 players. With new raids and a new expansion on the way, there's plenty to do, but there's also plenty to catch up with for those who haven't been around a while. Those interested in catching up can do so by picking up some of the previous Destiny 2 expansions. Lightfall, specifically, is half off right now on Xbox and PlayStation.

Elsewhere, Xbox's ID@Xbox Hits sale continues, as does PlayStation's August Savings sale. Nintendo has finished up its big sales, but you can still find a few interesting titles on sale, including 2023 breakout hit Dredge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

