Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 25: The future of Destiny 2

It's been an exciting week for Destiny 2 players. With new raids and a new expansion on the way, there's plenty to do, but there's also plenty to catch up with for those who haven't been around a while. Those interested in catching up can do so by picking up some of the previous Destiny 2 expansions. Lightfall, specifically, is half off right now on Xbox and PlayStation.
Elsewhere, Xbox's ID@Xbox Hits sale continues, as does PlayStation's August Savings sale. Nintendo has finished up its big sales, but you can still find a few interesting titles on sale, including 2023 breakout hit Dredge.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Blue Fire - FREE!
- Inertial Drift - FREE!
- When the Past was Around - FREE!
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Xbox Series X] - $17.59 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- God of Rock [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Soulstice [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Teslagrad Power Pack Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- High on Life [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Vampire Survivors [Xbox Series X] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Signalis [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Bricktales [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $27.49 (45% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale.
- ID@Xbox Survival Sale
- The Callisto Protocol [Xbox Series X] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Immortality - $9.99 (50% off)
- Breathedge - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Survival Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- August Savings
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- F1 23 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Star Trek Resurgence - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.74 (35% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition [PS5] - $35.74 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $27.64 (30% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $14.84 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation August Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PGA Tour 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dreams - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Maximum Games x Modus Games Publisher Sale
- Afterimage - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots - $1.99 (60% off)
- Cris Tales - $7.99 (80% off)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page - $2.24 (85% off)
- Override 2: Super Mech League - $4.49 (85% off)
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain - $2.99 (90% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $2.99 (90% off)
- Rustler - $2.99 (90% off)
- Skully - $4.49 (85% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- PAC-MAN World Re-PAC - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $17.99 (40% off)
- BIT.TRIP Collection - $2.69 (73% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
