Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 adds Ahsoka Tano and Khaby Lame 'Last Resort' is the theme of Fortnite's latest season.

Fortnite’s latest season has arrived, this time putting a fancy, tropical twist on the battle royale game. Officially titled “Last Resort,” Chapter 4 Season 4 sees vampire Kado Thorne making his way to the island, bringing with him some powerful allies and a plethora of new locations. The new Battle Pass once again features original characters by Epic Games, as well as crossovers from other media and popular culture.

Epic Games spilled all of the details about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 this morning, as the update went live on all platforms. This season adds four new locations to Battle Royale Island: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. These fancy locations are home to some valuable loot that players can run off with, but it won’t happen without a fight. There are security cameras, laser grids, and armed guards that’ll be waiting for you when you enter one of Kado Thorne’s abodes.



Source: Epic Games

The loot pool has been updated with some new weapons for Chapter 4 Season 4. This includes the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, the Scoped Burst SMG, and the Twin Mag Assault Rifle. With the new Rocket Ram, players can soar through the air, blasting through whatever surface they come in contact with. The Business Turret is another new item that looks like a briefcase, but transforms into a stationary turret that will target nearby enemies. The Remote Explosive, Suppressed Sniper Rifle, and Suppressed Pistol have all been unvaulted in this update.

In the Battle Pass, you’ll find original characters Nolan Chance, Piper Pace, Fish Thicc, Mae, Antonia, and Kado Thorne. There’s also Khaby Lame, an Icon Series skin based on the TikTok creator of the same name. This season also marks the latest collaboration between Epic Games and Disney, with Ahsoka Tano serving as the bonus skin for Chapter 4 Season 4. For all your Fortnite news, Shacknews has you covered.