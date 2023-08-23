New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2024 earnings call here

With NVIDIA reporting on its financial results for Q2 2024, tune in to hear the latest from leadership including CEO Jensen Huang.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via EPA-EFE
1

With the season coming to a close, some of the last companies are still reporting on their quarterly financial results, a prominent one among them being NVIDIA. The company has made huge strides in GPU/CPU technology, as well as AI technology and its applications, making it an exciting company to watch in financials. NVIDIA is reporting on its Q2 2024 earnings results today and with it will come a conference call discussing the results, as well as future business and expectations. If you want to listen in on that call, we have the details here.

Listen to the NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings call

NVIDIA will go live with its Q2 2024 earnings call on August 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. It’s accessible via NVIDIA’s Investor Relations website, but requires users to log in with a Q4 account that asks for name and company. If you don’t want to do that, Shacknews will be livestreaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel and you can simply listen to the call via our livestream above or on Twitch.

Ahead of NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 financial results release, estimates have already come out from Wall Street and Whisper Number. The mean Wall Street revenue estimate for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 is sitting at $11.2 billion USD while mean Wall Street earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate is at $2.09 per share. Meanwhile, Whisper Number put its EPS estimates for NVIDIA at $2.13 per share this quarter.

We’ll be listening to the NVIDIA Q2 2024 call as well as watching for the results, so stay tuned for coverage on NVIDIA’s latest fiscal quarter as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

