Watch the August 22 Destiny 2 Showcase livestream here Bungie is set to discuss The Final Shape and the road there in today's Destiny 2 Showcase.

Buckle up, Guardians, another Destiny 2 Showcase is happening today. Bungie is set to lift the veil on The Final Shape and the seasons that lead up to it, giving players an insight into what they’ll be fighting for when the Light and Darkness saga concludes next year. Tune in to the Destiny 2 Showcase livestream right here on Shacknews.

Destiny 2 Showcase – August 22, 2023

The Destiny 2 Showcase is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on August 22, 2023. There is, however, a preshow that begins at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The showcase is set to last 45 minutes, after which will be a postshow.

As is often the case, not a lot is known about what will be shown in this Destiny 2 Showcase. However, it’s quite likely players will be given a whole lot of information about The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s last major expansion in the Light and Darkness saga.

Last year during the Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie offered up a lot of information about Lightfall, including a look at Strand, the newest subclass. It is possible Bungie will do the same this year, giving players a look at a sixth subclass. We should also receive confirmation about which reprised raid will be released on September 1, 2023 and might get more word on the upcoming in-game group finder.

No matter what’s announced at today’s Destiny 2 Showcase, you can be certain you’ll find coverage of it right here at Shacknews. Stay tuned to our Destiny 2 page as we dive into Season 22 and bring you the guides you need to succeed.