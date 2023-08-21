New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 has us breaking down barges on Indie-licious

There are rusty vessels a-plenty with tons of scrap to cut loose as we play Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 on today's episode of Indie-licious.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

When ships are decommissioned, all of that metal, technology, and engineering have to go somewhere. Unfortunately, it’s mostly likely left to rust, but we’re not going to let time have these vessels! It’s time to grab our hacksaw and get to work in Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 comes to us from the developers at Games Incubator. It came out officially on August 16, 2023, and is currently only available on PC. In this game, players take up their tools and enter the bellies of massive derelict naval vessels. From barges and frigates to cruise ships and commercial liners, players will be going into decommissioned ships and disassembling them piece by piece, pulling out the valuables and setting up to demolish these ships in modular destructive fun.

Join us as we play Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 live on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership and support help us to continue to bring you the best livestream content we can. If you’d like to help support our livestream efforts further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s greatly appreciated, and you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

Can we deconstruct ships without bringing all that precious metal and steel down on our heads? We’ll certainly try! Find out as we take Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 live on the Indie-licious ShackStream shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola