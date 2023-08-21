ShackStream: Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 has us breaking down barges on Indie-licious There are rusty vessels a-plenty with tons of scrap to cut loose as we play Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 on today's episode of Indie-licious.

When ships are decommissioned, all of that metal, technology, and engineering have to go somewhere. Unfortunately, it’s mostly likely left to rust, but we’re not going to let time have these vessels! It’s time to grab our hacksaw and get to work in Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 comes to us from the developers at Games Incubator. It came out officially on August 16, 2023, and is currently only available on PC. In this game, players take up their tools and enter the bellies of massive derelict naval vessels. From barges and frigates to cruise ships and commercial liners, players will be going into decommissioned ships and disassembling them piece by piece, pulling out the valuables and setting up to demolish these ships in modular destructive fun.

Join us as we play Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 live on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we deconstruct ships without bringing all that precious metal and steel down on our heads? We’ll certainly try! Find out as we take Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 live on the Indie-licious ShackStream shortly.