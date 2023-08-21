New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gun Interactive CEO on publishing games, workflow, & dream horror movie adaptations

Gun CEO Wes Keltner chats with us about his dream horror movie to adapt into a video game.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been released, bringing about the latest major entry in the asymmetrical multiplayer genre. Based on the iconic horror film of the same name, the game was published by Gun Interactive. Prior to that launch, we sat down with CEO Wes Keltner to talk about the development process and what other horror projects he’d like to tackle.

Greg Burke and myself spoke with Gun Interactive CEO Wes Keltner in a recent interview. During the discussion, he talked about the process of bringing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to life. Gun Interactive is unlike most video game publishers in that it’s very hands-on for the entirety of the development process, actively working on the game alongside hand-picked developers to bring their vision to life.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is Gun’s second horror movie adaptation, as the publisher was also behind the adaptation of 2016’s Friday The 13th. We couldn’t help but ask Keltner if there were any other beloved horror movies that he’d love to adapt for a video game. He gave some interesting responses, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, citing the potential to do something really unique with the dream vs reality aspect.

Our chat with Wes Keltner is not only one of the most insightful developer talks you’ll hear, but it also features plenty of awesome details about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. For more, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

