The Texas Chain Saw Massacre deep dive interview with Gun Interactive We sat down with the CEO of Gun Interactive to learn everything there is to know about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the latest asymmetrical horror game from Gun Interactive, the publisher behind Friday The 13th. This new horror movie adaptation takes some nods from the genre but also introduces some new elements to the formula. We got to speak with the CEO of Gun Interactive to learn more about how the game was brought to life, and what the future of TCM looks like.

Greg Burke and myself spoke with Wes Keltner, CEO of Gun Interactive in an extensive deep dive interview ahead of the launch of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. During the interview, Keltner breaks down his studio’s approach to working with beloved IP. Taking a “white glove approach,” the publisher and developer visited the real-world locations from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, carefully recreating them for the video game. It’s done to not only be true to the source material, but give players the most authentic experience possible.

Keltner also talks about the decision to mix up the asymmetrical formula with TCM. Instead of the villain being a team of one, three characters work together as members of the Slaughter family in pursuit of four Victims looking to escape the property. He emphasized the importance of taking aspects of previous games in the genre while pushing it forward.

Keltner also discusses some potential directions that the publisher could take for DLC, though nothing official has been discussed yet. To hear what we thought of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, read our review. Subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more developer interviews.