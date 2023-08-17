New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

The Xbox 360 Store will close in July 2024

Players will still be able to play purchased games after the Xbox 360 Store closes.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
7

Microsoft has announced that it will close the Xbox 360 Store in July 2024, 19 years after the console’s release. Players that previously purchased games from the store in the past can continue to play those games for the foreseeable future.

The announcement was made via a post to Xbox Wire this morning. The Xbox 360 Store will officially close on July 29, 2024. After this date, you’ll no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, or other media from the store on consoles or desktop. The Movies and TV app will also cease to work after this date, meaning you’ll no longer be able to watch movies and TV shows on your Xbox 360. That said, the movies and shows will carry over to other Xbox consoles and Microsoft platforms.

Three models of the Xbox 360 consoles.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft didn’t provide an exact reason for the Xbox 360 Store shutdown, but provided some additional insight through FAQ responses. If you previously purchased a game on the Xbox Store but deleted it, you’ll still be able to re-download it after the Xbox 360 Store closes. Players can also continue to play games that they own on disc. Online games will continue to be playable via the Xbox Network (formerly Xbox Live) as long as publishers are still supporting servers for them.

Before the modern era, in which digital releases are the norm, the Xbox 360 was part of the first generation of home consoles to allow users to buy and download games digitally through an in-console store.

Older consoles having their digital stores closed is becoming common as console makers allocate more resources to their current platforms. Earlier this year, Nintendo officially pulled the plug on the eShop for the 3DS and WiiU.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 17, 2023 8:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Xbox 360 Store will close in July 2024

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 17, 2023 8:07 AM

      Holy shit

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 17, 2023 8:22 AM

        Sony got a lot of backlash and backtracked when they tried that with PS3, PSP, and Vita stores

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 17, 2023 8:30 AM

          Microsoft has also had a track record on delaying closures. Like they supported Windows 98 way longer than initially planned. I bet this gets pushed back a time or two.

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 17, 2023 8:31 AM

          They still broke most ways of accessing them :(

        • dajir legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 17, 2023 9:29 AM

          MS has a little more goodwill here just because they keep their stores up longer and make huge efforts in backwards compatibility. I'm curious to see what kind of backlash they get, if any.

          • Frank_Mackey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            August 17, 2023 9:44 AM

            Sucks that they killed off the back compat program. Morans.

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 17, 2023 8:26 AM

      Not good. Some of the physical copies are very expensive now. BRB buying Sillent Hill 2/3 collection.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 17, 2023 8:36 AM

      Get your Ninja Gaiden 2!!

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2023 8:44 AM

      End of an era. The Xbox 360 was a bangin' console. I still play a bunch of 360 stuff via backwards compatibility.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 17, 2023 9:34 AM

        Can you download them straight on the newest xbox?
        Separate app or same app or you need to go to your "owned games"?

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 17, 2023 10:11 AM

          The games that are backwards compatible are purchase-able in the Xbox Store, and you can view all your backwards-compatible games in your library and install them on the Xbox One / Xbox Series console.

      • dajir legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 17, 2023 9:40 AM

        I agree.
        The other day I saw someone enthusiastically say a game felt like it was made for the ps3-360 era. I knew exactly what they meant and it got me excited too.

Hello, Meet Lola