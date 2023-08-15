ShackStream: Word Factori has us programming word puzzles on Indie-licious The assembly lines of vocabulary await us today as we play Word Factori on this week's Indie-licious!

Putting words together sounds like elementary, but take it from a writer: there’s a lot to consider! I can’t speak for everyone, but Word Factori might very well be a great example of the process that goes on in my head as I aim to craft coherent language for your reading and approval. Now we can play that process together on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

Word Factori comes to us from the developers at Star Garden Games. It’s currently only available on PC and came out on August 3, 2023. The game is exactly what the title claims: letters are parts in this universe and you’ll need to put them together bit by bit to form words in a factory assembly line-like process. Where you’ll start with the letter “I,” you’ll soon assemble other letters and build them up into the words you need to deliver to succeed. It will become a dizzying process, but keep your letters moving and you’ll produce what you need.

Join us as we play Word Factori live on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

