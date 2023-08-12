Weekend Discussion - August 12, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The heart of being the very best

Premiering at Pokemon Worlds, check out a new Pokemon animated series.

Remembering what probably should have been the end of Archer

Weeks after the tragic passing of Jessica Walter, the Archer team went to work and put together a touching sendoff for Malory Archer. It was such perfection that this really should have been where they all wrapped it up and called it a series. Alas, that didn't happen because (stop me if you've heard this one before) this show just didn't know when to quit.

Archer's final season starts at the end of August, at which point we can all debate at what point this show should have bowed out gracefully.

Riding the merry-go-round

Here's a neat video from the Minecraft team, showing the building of a giant carousel.

Tour the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out now on digital platforms. If you haven't seen any of it, take a look at the first 10 minutes.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Olivia Rodrigo!

