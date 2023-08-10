Amazon (AMZN) reportedly in talks to join tech companies as anchor investor in ARM Ltd. According to people familiar, Amazon may join Intel and NVIDIA in investing into ARM as parent company SoftBank prepares the chip maker's IPO.

Over the course of the last few years, many eyes have been on the Arm Ltd company in SoftBank’s control. After several attempts to sell Arm to the highest bidder, Softbank has settled on an initial public offering (IPO) for the chip maker, and Amazon is among the companies that may end up trying to put money into Arm as an anchor investor. If so, Amazon will join NVIDIA and Intel in investments in the Arm company once its IPO launches.

Amazon’s intention to invest in Arm’s IPO was shared by people familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters. According to those anonymous sources, Amazon is in talks to join companies that include NVIDIA and Intel in anchor investment in Arm Ltd’s IPO once SoftBank takes it to market. Amazon has utilized Arm chip designs in projects such as its Graviton processing chip, which is used primarily to power Amazon Web Services.

Amazon has worked with Arm in the past, utilizing the chip maker's designs to create a processing chip used by Amazon Web Services.

Source: Arm Ltd

SoftBank has been in talks to go public with Arm for years. Previously, NVIDIA almost acquired Arm from SoftBank outright, but antitrust regulators in the US FTC, as well as the UK’s CMA, stepped in and blocked the deal due to anti-competitive concerns. After the NVIDIA deal failed, SoftBank and Arm stepped up efforts to do an IPO. Now, Arm is set to list on the Nasdaq in early September 2023. Amazon and Arm have not commented on the possibility of Amazon investing in the chip maker at this time.

As we await more details about SoftBank and Arm Ltd’s seemingly impending IPO, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates on Amazon’s investment in the company.