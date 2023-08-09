New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing: TMNT figurines: April, Casey Jones & Slash

Take a look at three iconic characters from the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise.
Sam Chandler
2

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rejoice! Today we’re taking a look at a special line of TMNT figurines from the Loyal Subjects. Come take a look at Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and Slash.

As you can see, Casey is sporting a mask emblazoned with the USA flag (and also comes with an iconic white mask) and has a big ol’ duffle bag in which to store his weaponry. Users can pose him holding his weapons, which include a baseball bat with nails driven straight through the hurty end and another bludgeoning instrument.

April O’Neil comes with two different heads, a variety of hands, her microphone, camera, headset and of course, a gun. Fans will note her vibrant yellow jumpsuit. Finally, we check out Slash. This pet turtle-turned-warrior features cybernetic attachments including unique hands, backpack, and weapon.

Want to pick up one of these figurines? You can do so by checking out the Loyal Subjects shop, which has several other TMNT characters including the main four, Bebop, foot soldiers, and even Shredder. For more unboxing videos, take a look at the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

