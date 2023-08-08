Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2024 earnings call here You can listen to the Take-Two Interactive earnings call right here.

Take-Two Interactive is one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers, with franchises like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K under its belt. With that, it’s also one of the biggest stocks to monitor in the space. That’s especially true today as the company will soon be sharing its earnings report for the first quarter of its financial year. There will also be an earnings call where those results are further discussed. If you’d like to hear the conversation, you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2024 earnings call here.

Take-Two Interactive will hold its Q1 2024 earnings call today, August 8, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you’re free to stop by and listen while we monitor the stock in real time. After the call ends, it’ll be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD. Take-Two also hosts the call on its investor relation website as a webcast, but you must provide an email address, name, and company to listen.

As for what we expect to hear during the call, Take-Two is always an interesting one. NBA 2K24 is right around the corner, so we’ll surely hear some talk of the latest installment in the money-printing franchise. Speaking of printing money, there will, as always, be a lot of folks very curious to hear if we get a crumb of information about the development of GTA 6. We’re not holding our breath, but we’ll be listening closely.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

That's how you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2024 earnings call.