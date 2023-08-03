Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 online ad revenue grew 22% to $10 billion Amazon's online ad revenue has significantly grown year-on-year from Q2 2022.

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results on Thursday, and the results are full of good news for the company. In addition to revenue and EPS beats, Amazon is also reporting a significant increase in online ad revenue year-on-year from Q2 2022.

Amazon reported $10.683 billion in online ad revenue in Q2 2023 compared to $8.757 billion in Q2 2022. That’s a year-on-year increase of 22 percent, which is a big jump by any standards.

Amazon’s earnings report had the following to say about the company’s advertising technologies:

“Introduced new, more advanced machine learning models to help advertisers reach previously unaddressable audiences with Amazon Ads. The new machine learning models analyze a range of signals to help advertisers predict and reach highly relevant audiences with optimal cost-efficiency, which is critical to reaching desired audiences as the advertising industry moves away from third-party cookies. Performance improvements include an increase in click-through rate, an increase in return on ad spend, and a decrease in cost per impression.”

It's been a day of positives, as Amazon Web Services reported $22 billion in revenue for the quarter, and Amazon posted beats for both EPS and revenue expectations.