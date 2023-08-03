New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 online ad revenue grew 22% to $10 billion

Amazon's online ad revenue has significantly grown year-on-year from Q2 2022.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results on Thursday, and the results are full of good news for the company. In addition to revenue and EPS beats, Amazon is also reporting a significant increase in online ad revenue year-on-year from Q2 2022.

Amazon reported $10.683 billion in online ad revenue in Q2 2023 compared to $8.757 billion in Q2 2022. That’s a year-on-year increase of 22 percent, which is a big jump by any standards.  

Amazon’s earnings report had the following to say about the company’s advertising technologies:

It's been a day of positives, as Amazon Web Services reported $22 billion in revenue for the quarter, and Amazon posted beats for both EPS and revenue expectations.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola