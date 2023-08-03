Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results on Thursday, handily beating expectations for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.
Not only did Amazon beat expectations, the company did so handily. Wall Street’s mean EPS estimate was $0.35 per share, with the loftier whisper number being $0.40 per share. Amazon reported a $0.65 EPS result. In terms of revenue, Wall Street expected $131 billion for the quarter, with Amazon reporting an actual revenue number of $134.4 billion.
Shacknews will be digging deeper into the Q2 2023 financial results of Amazon and other gaming and tech companies. Stick with our market news topic for everything you could possibly need to stay current on earnings reports.
