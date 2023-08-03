New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Apple (AAPL) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Apple is out with its Q3 2023 earnings report, just beating expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple (AAPL), the world’s biggest company, has officially shared its earnings report for Q3 2023. Holding such a title comes with big expectations, but Apple was able to just narrowly beat both revenue and EPS predictions.

Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings report was posted on its Newsroom site after the close of markets. It’s here that we learned Apple tallied $81.8 billion in revenue during the latest quarter, which is just above the $81.6 billion expectation. As for earnings per share, Apple scored $1.26 per share against a $1.19 expectation.

Apple's stock chart on August 3, 2023.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it.”

Apple’s (AAPL) stock moved with volatility in after-hours trading. It initially jumped on the news of Apple beating expectations, but came back down to earth once folks realized how narrow the beat was, and learned that iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales were all down in year-over-year comparisons.

It’s an interesting set of information from Apple, and we can expect to learn more about the company’s Q3 2023 performance during the forthcoming earnings call. For more news on all of the market news hitting today, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola