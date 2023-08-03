Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q3 2023 earnings call Here's how you can tune into Apple's latest earnings call.

We’re mere hours away from the release of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 2023 earnings report. Once markets close for the day, the biggest company in the world will take to an earnings call, where we can expect to hear the shot callers at Apple talk about the company’s operations. If you’re interested in listening to the call yourself, we’ll show you how to tune in.

Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 2023 earnings call will take place today, August 3, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. However, we won’t be uploading it as a VOD afterwards, so be sure to tune in and listen live! Apple also hosts the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, but requires you to create a Q4 account in order to listen.

During the Apple earnings call, we can expect executives — including CEO Tim Cook — to shine more light and context on Apple’s quarterly results. With the next quarter most likely bringing the next iPhone reveal and release, it’ll be interesting to hear what Apple’s guidance is looking like for the final quarter of the fiscal year.

It’s been a busy week of earnings news, but Apple (AAPL) is certainly the big one. We’ll be breaking down the figures from its earnings report, as well as anything interesting from the call, right here on Shacknews.