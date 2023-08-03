Corsair (CRSR) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on in-line EPS Corsair posted some modest numbers in its Q2 2023 earnings report.

Corsair (CRSR), one of the more popular names in the world of PC equipment and accessories, has come forth with its earnings report for Q2 2023. It gives us a clearer idea of how the company performed over the past few months. In some decent news for shareholders, Corsair beat revenue expectations and was essentially on the mark for EPS expectations.

Corsair’s Q2 2023 earnings report was published as markets closed today. The company brought in $325.3 million in revenue during the quarter, which beat the $320 million analyst expectations. Corsair made $0.09 per share in Q2, which is exactly what Wall Street predicted.

Corsair CEO Andy Paul provided a statement alongside the earnings report.

We are very excited with our Q2 and 1H results, showing growth in revenue, gross margin, and profitability compared to last year. The gaming hardware market improved during the second quarter with less discounting from peripheral competitors and continued strong gaming PC build activity driven by new games and new graphics cards launching. Activity in the U.S. and Europe is now on par with mid-2022 and substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Corsair

Corsair stock (CRSR) skyrocketed in after-hours trading. The stock reached a valuation as high as $19, after being valued as low as $18 earlier today.

It wasn’t a mind-blowing quarter, but will likely please shareholders in the tech company. It’s a busy earnings day, so stick with Shacknews for the biggest financial stories from notable companies in tech and gaming.