Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 earnings call here

Want to listen to Amazon's latest earnings call? We'll show you how.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

As the busy week of earnings news continues, Amazon (AMZN) will soon share its financial report for the latest quarter. Once that report is out, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results, as well as field questions from investors. With Amazon being one of the biggest companies in the world, it will likely be a call worth listening to. With that in mind, here’s how you can tune into Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 earnings call

Amazon’s Q2 2023 earnings call will take place today, August 3, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be uploaded as a VOD following the call’s conclusion. You can also listen to it on Amazon’s investor relations website, but be prepared to register your email address in order to access the webcast.

During Amazon’s earnings call, we can expect to learn more about the results of its Q2 2023 earnings report, as well as its guidance for the upcoming quarter. Prime Day happened last month, so there’s a solid chance we’ll learn just how successful the retail event performed. It’ll also be interesting to hear if Amazon Studios is discussed at length, given recent reports about out of control spending, and the ongoing dual strike in Hollywood.

That’s how you can listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2023 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, be sure to bookmark our Amazon topic page as we’ll be covering all the news. You can also expect to read about the other notable companies reporting financial earnings today.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

