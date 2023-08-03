Nintendo Switch annual playing users increases for the sixth consecutive year The Nintendo Switch has hit a record high in annual playing users.

It’s common knowledge that the Nintendo Switch has been a tremendous success for Nintendo, generating massive revenue on its path to becoming the third best-selling video game console of all time. What’s really interesting is how even six years into its life cycle, the hybrid console continues to grow its user base. The Switch’s annual playing users has grown sequentially ever since it released, and just hit a record high in the previous year.

Looking at page 11 of the explanatory material for Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Q1 2024 earnings, we can see that the Switch achieved 116 million playing users in the period from July 2022 to July 2023. This is the sixth consecutive year that this figure has grown, as the Switch’s annual playing users first came in at 19 million users a year after its initial launch. For reference, the Nintendo Switch currently sits at 129.5 million units sold worldwide.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo also provided a note that explains what it considers an annual playing user:

The number of Nintendo Switch annual playing users refers to the number of Nintendo Accounts, out of all Nintendo Accounts registered to a Nintendo Switch system, that used Nintendo Switch software one or more times during the 12-month data aggregation period. Only consumers who connected to the internet and agreed to provide statistical information to Nintendo are counted. The count does not include use of certain services such as Nintendo eShop.

It's not too shocking that Nintendo has once again achieved a new record high in annual playing users, as the company also reported a 35 percent increase in digital sales over the previous quarter, primarily driven by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which sold 18.51 million units during the recent period.