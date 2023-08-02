Check out these TMNT Tubbz Ducks Give your bath some mutant flavor with these TMNT ducks.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are currently in the midst of a pop culture renaissance thanks to the beloved brawler game that was released last year, and the new animated film hitting theaters this weekend. Now, you can even bring the turtles with you with a new set of TMNT rubber ducks from Tubbz, which we highlighted in a new YouTube Short.

You can take a look at the new TMNT Ducks from Tubbz in the YouTube Short embedded above. The set includes four green rubber ducks modeled after Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — all equipped with their signature weapons and masks. If you don’t want to actually bring them into the bathtub with you (how dare!), they come in plastic cases that can be used as a display.

If you want to learn more about the TMNT Tubbz Ducks, you can do so on the Numskull website. Visit the Shackenws YouTube channel for more fun videos about the coolest collectibles.