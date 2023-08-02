New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Check out these TMNT Tubbz Ducks

Give your bath some mutant flavor with these TMNT ducks.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are currently in the midst of a pop culture renaissance thanks to the beloved brawler game that was released last year, and the new animated film hitting theaters this weekend. Now, you can even bring the turtles with you with a new set of TMNT rubber ducks from Tubbz, which we highlighted in a new YouTube Short.

You can take a look at the new TMNT Ducks from Tubbz in the YouTube Short embedded above. The set includes four green rubber ducks modeled after Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — all equipped with their signature weapons and masks. If you don’t want to actually bring them into the bathtub with you (how dare!), they come in plastic cases that can be used as a display.

If you want to learn more about the TMNT Tubbz Ducks, you can do so on the Numskull website. Visit the Shackenws YouTube channel for more fun videos about the coolest collectibles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

