ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 353 Mario deals with more monkey business in Donkey Kong 1994 tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough. It’s our job to help Mario rescue Pauline, one of his lady friends, from the clutches of Donkey Kong. This Donkey Kong game can be viewed as a sequel to the arcade game but it changes things up a bit to give it a fresh feel.

During the last episode, we chased Donkey Kong through five levels of the game and find ourselves on an airplane. I remember the airplane levels being a challenge because there is wind that moves Mario and objects all over the place. It will make lining up jumps tougher to do. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we have what it takes to save Pauline from the vile Donkey Kong!

Mario's work is never done. Now he has to dodge cannons as well as a giant monkey!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. Next week will also have more Super Mario Galaxy too. The Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough could end soon so there might be a new playthrough starting next week!

I feel like I’m running out of ways to tell you to check out all the guides and videos the Shacknews staff created for our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coverage. Just the other day, I was wondering around the Rito village and overheard some of the locals saying how good the Shacknews guides were. I also heard them subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming so they wouldn’t miss the Stevetendo show.

The Legend of Zelda Oracle games for the Game Boy Color were recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Once the Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough ends, one of the Oracle Legend of Zelda games will take its place. However, keep thinking of games that you’d like me to play on the show. I’m always open to different games to play.