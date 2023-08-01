Street Fighter 6 introduces Master League & Legend Rank Players at the Master level in Street Fighter 6 have new heights to achieve if they want to prove themselves the best in the world.

Ranked in Street Fighter 6 is about to take on a new evolution as we continue through the game’s early months of competition. Today, Capcom introduced new features to Ranked play in Street Fighter 6, including the Master League and Legend Rank. From here on out, Masters playing against each other will be vying to fight their way up to a new Legend Rank, the grind of which will reset from season to season as players fight to be the best in the new Legend tier.

Capcom announced some details about the Master League and Legend Rank in a tweet on the Street Fighter Twitter on August 1, 2023. As of today, the new Master League introduced a new metric by which high-level players are measured in the Master Rate. When two Master Rank players fight, it will impact this Master Rate, and if one’s Master Rate is high enough, they could ascend to the new Legend Rank, proving themselves truly the best among the best in online matches.

The new Master League applies a new Master Rate metric to Master tier players that will allow them to compete for Street Fighter 6's new Legend Rank.

Source: Capcom

This change to Street Fighter 6 competition should be a welcome surprise for many players looking for new mountains to climb in the game. While Street Fighter 6 is undoubtedly phenomenal and features an incredible amount of content, characters, and ways to play, players have also complained that it was too easy to rise through the game’s ranking system. With the Master League, the new Master Rate metric, and the Legend Rank tier, players will have a new level to achieve if they want to truly push the limits of their skills.

The Master League, Master Rate, and Legend Rank are available to pursue in Street Fighter 6 as of today. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game or the latest updates and news.