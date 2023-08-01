New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2024 earnings call here

We'll show you how to listen to EA's Q1 2024 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Later today, Electronic Arts (EA) will share its earnings report for the first quarter of its financial year. The report will encompass the video game publisher’s economic performance over the past few months, and will be followed by an earnings call roughly an hour later. If you’re curious to see what the top brass has to say, we’ll help you listen to EA’s Q1 2024 earnings call.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2024 earnings call

The Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today, August 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can watch using the video embed above. After the call ends, we’ll upload it to our YouTube channel as a VOD. Electronic Arts also offers its earnings call on its investor relations website, though you’re required to register your name and email address.

During EA’s earnings call, we can expect to hear executives at the video game publisher talk about its performance in the previous quarter, as well as look forward to the future. EA’s next quarter will see the release of Madden NFL 24 and EA Sports FC 24, so we expect to hear those referenced at least a couple of times. EA CEO Andrew Wilson is an earnings call mainstay and will likely speak during today’s call, too.

That’s how you can listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2024 earnings call. If you aren’t able to listen, you can check out our Electronic Arts topic page for any news you might miss. Stick with us throughout the week as we follow the biggest earnings news in the tech and gaming spaces.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

