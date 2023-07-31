New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Spiritfall delivers divine roguelite action on today's Indie-licious

Spiritfall's Frigid Veil Update just launched and we're going to be checking it out on today's episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Gentle Giant’s action-platformer Spiritfall has been kicking around and gaining positive traction in early access on Steam, but it just got a major update. Frigid Veil brings a wealth of new content, including a new biome, enemies, a boss, and much more. Join us as we play the new update on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Spiritfall comes to us from developer and publisher Gentle Giant. The game has been in early access on PC since April 2023, but it has gotten several updates since as the team continues to add content to the game in its early access cycle. It’s a side-scrolling rogue-lite action platformer that utilizes gameplay similar to platform fighters to let players pummel their way through various gauntlets of enemies and levels. The Frigid Veil added an ice biome in which players can take on a frosty new boss if they can get past the new enemies that sit between them and that challenging encounter. There’s plenty more to see, too.

Join us as we play Spiritfall on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your support and viewership make it possible for us to continue to bring bigger and better livestream content to the table. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The spirits are calling and the call is for a beatdown of divine proportions. Come chill in the Frigid Veil in Spiritfall on this week’s Indie-licious as we go live shortly.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

