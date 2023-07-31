ShackStream: Spiritfall delivers divine roguelite action on today's Indie-licious Spiritfall's Frigid Veil Update just launched and we're going to be checking it out on today's episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Gentle Giant’s action-platformer Spiritfall has been kicking around and gaining positive traction in early access on Steam, but it just got a major update. Frigid Veil brings a wealth of new content, including a new biome, enemies, a boss, and much more. Join us as we play the new update on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Spiritfall comes to us from developer and publisher Gentle Giant. The game has been in early access on PC since April 2023, but it has gotten several updates since as the team continues to add content to the game in its early access cycle. It’s a side-scrolling rogue-lite action platformer that utilizes gameplay similar to platform fighters to let players pummel their way through various gauntlets of enemies and levels. The Frigid Veil added an ice biome in which players can take on a frosty new boss if they can get past the new enemies that sit between them and that challenging encounter. There’s plenty more to see, too.

Join us as we play Spiritfall on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The spirits are calling and the call is for a beatdown of divine proportions. Come chill in the Frigid Veil in Spiritfall on this week’s Indie-licious as we go live shortly.