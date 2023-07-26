Xpeng (XPEV) stock jumps 28% on news Volkswagen takes 5% stake in Chinese EV maker VW has been lagging behind in the industry-wide transition to electric vehicles, but the company is putting money behind its words with this $700 million investment in Xpeng.

Volkswagen announced a $700 million investment in Chinese EV maker Xpeng today. The newly created stake will net VW nearly 5% of Xpeng, and both companies have committed to working together to jointly develop two new VW-branded EVs made specifically for the Chinese market.

The Xpeng G9 EV SUV seen here next to a yacht.

Source: Xpeng

The two new VW EVs will be built on the same platform as the existing Xpeng G9 SUV. The Volkswagen press release states that these vehicles will be built "in China for China." The $700 million capital infusion comes at a great time for Xpeng, as shares have fallen quite a way from the $74.49/share all-time high set back in 2020. VW's purchase price of $15/share will net the company 4.99% of Xpeng, and sets the companies up for strategic cooperation going forward. Xpeng shares closed the day up over 28% on the news.

Despite a nice rise in share price today, XPEV is still down 73% from the all-time share price high set in 2020.

Xpeng CEO and Chairman He Xiaopeng provided this quote in the press release:

“The Volkswagen Group and XPENG each brings in highly complementary strengths into this long-term strategic partnership. We will share Smart EV technologies and world-class design and engineering capability with each other and learn from each other. Since the founding of XPENG, we have been developing full-stack technologies from EV platform to connectivity and ADAS software in house. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute our expertise to the strategic partnership and create value for XPENG and our shareholders.”

Volkswagen has a checkered past when it comes to manufacturing energy efficient vehicles, so today's news is a clear attempt by the company to make a new concerted effort to grow its EV footprint in one of the largest vehicle markets on Earth. Only time will tell just how much VW has learned from its "dieselgate" sins of the past.

In other recent EV news, GM maintained its production target earlier this week. Tesla also reported some solid quarterly results last week.