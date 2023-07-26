Dying Light 2 director on post-launch support & community feedback We sat down with Techland's Tymon Smektala to discuss the post-launch development of Dying Light 2.

It’s been more than a year since Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released, and developer Techland has spent most of that time adding new content to the game and keeping it in working shape. The team has no plans to stop doing that anytime soon, and we learned more about their internal process during a recent interview with the game’s director.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke to Tymon Smektala, director of the Dying Light franchise to learn more about the work being done to make Dying Light 2 the best game possible. He talked about how the studio supported the first game for years after its initial launch. This was fueled by the passionate fans that supported the game after a lukewarm critical reception in 2015. The studio hopes to bring a similar philosophy to the latest game.

Smektala also teased some of the upcoming updates for Dying Light 2, which includes improvements to the parkour and nighttime systems. He reassured that while the team doesn’t want to overpromise, they have a lot of plans for the future of the game.

The Dying Light 2 interview provided a fresh insight into game development, particularly in regards to introducing the world to a new IP and turning it into a franchise. For more developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.