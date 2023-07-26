Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dying Light 2 director on post-launch support & community feedback

We sat down with Techland's Tymon Smektala to discuss the post-launch development of Dying Light 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

It’s been more than a year since Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released, and developer Techland has spent most of that time adding new content to the game and keeping it in working shape. The team has no plans to stop doing that anytime soon, and we learned more about their internal process during a recent interview with the game’s director.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke to Tymon Smektala, director of the Dying Light franchise to learn more about the work being done to make Dying Light 2 the best game possible. He talked about how the studio supported the first game for years after its initial launch. This was fueled by the passionate fans that supported the game after a lukewarm critical reception in 2015. The studio hopes to bring a similar philosophy to the latest game.

Smektala also teased some of the upcoming updates for Dying Light 2, which includes improvements to the parkour and nighttime systems. He reassured that while the team doesn’t want to overpromise, they have a lot of plans for the future of the game.

The Dying Light 2 interview provided a fresh insight into game development, particularly in regards to introducing the world to a new IP and turning it into a franchise. For more developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola