Xbox Insider is testing a feature allowing keyboard keys to be mapped to gamepad buttons Xbox Insiders are now able to utilize a feature that lets them map keyboard controls to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Xbox is working on another new feature which should continue to heighten accessibility and input versatility for Xbox and Windows gaming. A new update has hit Xbox Insider, and this one brought a new feature in alpha testing. It will allow players to map keyboard controls to buttons on certain Xbox controllers, theoretically allowing you to balance controls between several input devices.

Xbox announced the new keyboard/gamepad binding feature for Xbox controllers via the Xbox Insider website on July 24, 2023. The main feature of the Xbox Insider update preview is the ability map keyboard buttons to certain Xbox controllers. Currently, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller are supported by this feature, though it remains to be seen if the feature is expanded to further Xbox gamepads.

Source: Xbox

This new feature for Xbox Insider’s Update Preview should come as a delight to many players with accessibility needs. The ability to shift a function on the keyboard to a button or control on the Xbox Elite controller or Xbox Adaptive Controller is a huge boon in versatility. It also helps capitalize on the already stellar controls of the Adaptive Controller, which won our Shacknews Award for Best Hardware in 2018.

With the keyboard and gamepad mapping feature being tested in the Xbox Insider program now, be sure to sign up if you want to take part in the testing. Otherwise, stay tuned for further updates on the feature coming to Xbox and PC platforms in the future.