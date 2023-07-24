Spotlight Cache schedule & rotation - Marvel Snap Use this guide to track Marvel Snap's Spotlight Cache schedule and determine when you want to open your boxes.

Spotlight Caches are the primary way to acquire Series 4 and 5 cards in Marvel Snap — especially new releases. The game rotates the contents of Spotlight Caches every week, meaning you’ll likely want to hold onto your Caches for the weeks that feature cards you want to add to your collection. This article will serve as a living guide for Marvel Snap’s full Spotlight Cache schedule and rotation, updated with new information as it’s announced by Second Dinner.

Spotlight Cache schedule & rotation



Source: Second Dinner

Below is a schedule for all of Marvel Snap’s Spotlight Cache rotations — past, present, and future. For an explainer on how Spotlight Caches work, we’ve got that information for you too.

Spotlight Cache Schedule Date (Week of) Card 1 Card 2 Card 3 July 11 Jean Grey Knull The Living Tribunal July 18 Echo Iron Lad Kang The Conquerer July 25 Legion High Evolutionary Darkhawk August 1 Mirage Thanos Master Mold

Second Dinner announces the newest slate of Spotlight Caches at the beginning of every season. Be sure to return to this guide so that you can stay informed about what cards are coming to Spotlight Caches and which ones you should be holding out for.