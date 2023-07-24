Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Spotlight Cache schedule & rotation - Marvel Snap

Use this guide to track Marvel Snap's Spotlight Cache schedule and determine when you want to open your boxes.
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
1

Spotlight Caches are the primary way to acquire Series 4 and 5 cards in Marvel Snap — especially new releases. The game rotates the contents of Spotlight Caches every week, meaning you’ll likely want to hold onto your Caches for the weeks that feature cards you want to add to your collection. This article will serve as a living guide for Marvel Snap’s full Spotlight Cache schedule and rotation, updated with new information as it’s announced by Second Dinner.

Spotlight Cache schedule & rotation

Artwork for the Phoenix Force (July 2023) season in Marvel Snap.

Source: Second Dinner

Below is a schedule for all of Marvel Snap’s Spotlight Cache rotations — past, present, and future. For an explainer on how Spotlight Caches work, we’ve got that information for you too.

Spotlight Cache Schedule
Date (Week of) Card 1 Card 2 Card 3
July 11 Jean Grey Knull The Living Tribunal
July 18 Echo Iron Lad Kang The Conquerer
July 25 Legion High Evolutionary Darkhawk
August 1 Mirage Thanos Master Mold

Second Dinner announces the newest slate of Spotlight Caches at the beginning of every season. Be sure to return to this guide so that you can stay informed about what cards are coming to Spotlight Caches and which ones you should be holding out for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

