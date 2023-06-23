Marvel Snap's Spotlight Cache is a new way to unlock rare cards Spotlight Cache's are coming to Marvel Snap's collection track in the near future.

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner is addressing one of the persisting complaints about the card battler—card acquisition. They’re tackling this with Spotlight Caches, a new form of Collector’s Caches that will guarantee players a Series 4 or 5 card.

Second Dinner posted an extensive blog to its website that breaks down the new Spotlight Caches. The purple crates will appear on the collection track every 120 Collection Levels, or, every 10 Collector’s Caches/Reserves. The way the Spotlight Caches function themselves is a lot to explain, so we’ll let the developers take it from here:

Each week, three different Series 4 and 5 cards will be featured – including the new card released that week! When you open a Spotlight Cache, you’re guaranteed to open one of those three cards, or a random S4/S5 card. If you already own one of the featured cards, the Spotlight Cache will instead feature a time-exclusive variant for the featured card.

Source: Second Dinner

According to Second Dinner, free-to-play players that complete all of their Daily Missions should expect to unlock a Series 4 or 5 card every week. The above graphic further breaks down how players can expect the new Spotlight Caches to work when implemented.

Previously, players were guaranteed to open a Series 4 card in every set of 40 Collector’s Reserves/Caches. Series 5 cards weren’t guaranteed anywhere, and players had a less than one percent chance of opening one in a Collector’s Reserve/Cache.

It’s unclear when Spotlight Caches will be added to Marvel Snap, but we expect them to be introduced in an upcoming patch. Once available, they’ll start appearing on the collection track for players above CL 500. Interestingly enough, the blog post teases the addition of Jean Grey, a previously unannounced card. Stick with Shacknews for all your Marvel Snap news.