FaZe Clan is reportedly fielding acquisition offers The parent companies behind Complexity and Luminosity have had discussions about acquiring FaZe.

While FaZe Clan remains one of the most recognizable brands in gaming and esports, its name has been the subject of controversy over the past several years. From a tanking stock to high-profile departures and infighting between creators, it’s been a bumpy era for one of gaming’s most iconic organizations. Now, FaZe could potentially be gearing up to sell its business, as a new report claims the company has been having acquisition discussions.

The report of FaZe Clan considering a sale comes from a Sports Business Journal report. The publication claims that FaZe Clan has fielded offers from Gamesquare and Enthusiast. Both companies are publicly traded on the NASDAQ, and are notably the parent companies of other popular gaming brands: Complexity and Luminosity, respectively. The report also states that a potential deal would include “some form of an equity swap deal and a possible cash infusion.”



Source: FaZe Clan

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg left FaZe’s Board of Directors after just one year with the company, famously wearing a FaZe Clan chain during his performance at Super Bowl 56. After going public in 2021, FaZe Clan’s (FAZE) stock has struggled to gain value after crashing late last year. FaZe Clan’s latest pair of PR disasters came with the harassment of signee Grace Van Dien at the hands of FaZe Rain, as well as some comments made towards the LGBTQIA+ community by NICKMERCS, which prompted the removal of his skin from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

If FaZe were to sell its business, it would mark a new era for the brand that inspired many of the orgs that came after it. If Gamesquare or Enthusiast end up being a buyer, it’ll be interesting to see if and how the brand is integrated with the companies’ existing gaming ventures.