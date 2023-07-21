Which Archetype to choose - Remnant 2 If you're worried about locking yourself into an Archetype in Remnant 2, don't be.

Once you create your character, you’ll be asked to choose an Archetype in Remnant 2. The decision feels like a weighty one since you don’t want to play through the game on an Archetype you don’t enjoy. Thankfully, we’re here to help you find the right choice for you and put your mind at ease about locking yourself into an Archetype you don’t enjoy.

There are five Archetypes to choose from in Remnant 2:

Medic

Hunter

Challenger

Handler

Gunslinger

It’s important to note that the Gunslinger Archetype is not available at the start of the game unless you pre-ordered Remnant 2. If you didn’t pre-order it, you may only see four Archetypes to choose from, but that’s not as big of a deal as you might think. The Gunslinger Archetype will be available to all players later in the game. For now, let’s go over what each Archetype excels at so you can make an informed choice.

Medic

Medics are obviously known for their healing and support abilities, so this could be an interesting choice if you’re planning to do a co-op playthrough of Remnant 2. The Medic’s Skills can provide healing, protect allies, and even revive them. One note is that in our playthrough, our Medic found the Regenerator Prime Perk to be somewhat useless, as they had ample Relic charges and saw little to no benefit of receiving more by healing allies. Still, as one of the allies, I found the Medic to be helpful to keep my health topped off between and during encounters.

Hunter

Hunters are all about being aware of their surroundings and dealing ranged and precision damage. If you’re a good shot, and you prefer to stay back and engage enemies from distance, this might be the Archetype for you. The Skills focus on applying Mark to enemies, which can enhance critical damage. The Hunter can also extend the duration of their active Skills by dealing Ranged Weakspot damage. This is the Archetype that I chose, but I wouldn’t recommend it to start unless you’re a highly skilled player who will be able to hit Weakspots on fast-moving targets.

Challenger

The Challenger Archetype would be your tank class, specializing in not only taking damage and surviving, but also dishing it out in close quarters. The Skills for the Challenger are all about dealing big damage up close and excelling in the chaos. The Prime Perk, Die Hard, is basically a get out of jail free card, allowing the Challenger to brush off death and return to the fight. This is the no-brainer choice if you’re looking for an Archetype that is both forgiving and easy to play. It’s a great starting option.

Handler

The Handler is all about teamwork, utilizing a dog Companion to heal allies, buff outgoing damage for allies, and distract enemies. When you are down, your Companion will attempt to revive you, which is always a bonus if you’re playing solo. The Companion will also attack enemies or return to your side depending on the orders you give. Handler is a cool Archetype that will make solo runs feel a bit less lonely, and you can’t forget the most important factor; it comes with a dog.

Gunslinger

The Gunslinger is all about dealing damage and staying ready in the fight. Skills not only focus on dealing damage, but they also keep your weapons reloaded, help you reload faster, and provide boosts to fire rates and reload speeds. The Prime Perk, Loaded, will reload both of your firearms any time you use a Gunslinger Skill. Having a Gunslinger in a co-op run is a fantastic complement to Medics. Medics keep you in the fight, Gunslingers wreck shop.

The great news for anyone who is still unsure about which Archetype they should choose is that you aren’t locked in. You will be able to unlock all the other Archetypes as you play the game, and even swap them in and out as you desire. This means that if you thought you’d make a good Hunter, but realized quickly you should have gone Handler, you can switch them out. In fact, you can have two active Archetypes at any given time, so don’t fret over your decision too much.

We have a handy guide on how to unlock more Archetypes in Remnant 2