Unboxing & Review: E-WIN Bunny 2.0 Gaming Chair Looking to add a little cutesy flair to your office space? We unboxed the E-WIN Bunny 2.0 Gaming Chair to see if it fits the bill.

It’s a little hard to find comfort, durability, and capacity, all mixed into a stylish and/or fun design, but E-WIN tries to cram it all into one gaming chair with the Bunny 2.0. We were recently sent one of these chairs, and our own Greg Burke put it through its paces, assembling the product and trying it out. Does it sacrifice quality for cuteness? Find out in our video review.

The E-WIN Bunny 2.0 Gaming Chair retails at $479 USD, but you can get it for $369 directly on E-WIN’s website. You can also check out a desk combination to go with it. We got the chair itself and Greg was seemingly impressed with it. The chair fits up to a 400 pound person, the cushioning and finish feel good, and despite Greg being around 5’11’’, he claims he could adjust the elevation so even his feet were lifted off the ground. Ultimately, it’s not much of a tougher build than many other office chairs either and Greg claimed it felt durable, minus a few parts. He also noted that the chair bends very far back for any kind of sitting angle you might want.

Notably, Greg found the design to be pretty cute. The chair features a bunny face on the backrest and little rabbit ears on top. It even has a cotton ball tail that attaches to the back of the chair, though that can be removed if you’re not interested in the accessory.

One of the few qualms Greg had about the chair was that some of its hard plastic parts, such as the arm rests and base, felt a little cheap, and he worried about their longevity. Even so, generally speaking and for the price it’s sold at, the E-WIN Bunny 2.0 Gaming Chair seems to be a good value.

