ShackStream: Gravity Circuit delivers retro fighting robot action on Indie-licious We're running, sliding, grappling, and fighting our way through a futuristic world with Gravity Circuit on today's episode of Indie-licious.

It’s not often we see a well-crafted retro robot action-platformer these days, but it looks like Domesticated Ant Games has us covered this week with Gravity Circuit. Can we defeat a Virus Army waging war on a world of sentient robots? Find out as we play the game on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Gravity Circuit comes to us from the developers at Domesticated Ant Games and publishers at PID Games. It came out on July 13, 2023, and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It takes place in a far future populated by sentient robots. When a deadly Virus Army emerges with a goal of nothing short of world domination, the weakened Guardian Corps calls on a hero named Kai who harnesses the incredible power of the Gravity Circuit. You’ll run, jump, slide, punch, and swing through a variety of levels inspired by classic retro action-platformers.

Join us as we play Gravity Circuit on today's episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET.

