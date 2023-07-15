The Tricephalic Terror Hunt Guide - Final Fantasy 16 Trice-what now?

Another day, another hunt guide for Final Fantasy 16. This time we’re taking a look at the Tricephalic Terror, also known as Gorgimera. This is another S-Rank hunt, and one of the few you’ll need to take care of in order to get your hands on some Orichalcum. So if you’re looking to craft yourself that Gotterdammurung, you’re going to need to track this three-headed beast down. But if you don’t feel like doing the dirty work, we’ve got you covered.

Source: Square Enix

As with the other S-Rank hunt marks in Final Fantasy 16, Tricephalic Terror only hints at the location and nothing else. In this case, your hint is that “a caravan of traders traversing the Velkroy told me of a colossal beast they had encountered on their journey.” So it’s time for a trip to the Velkroy Desert.

Gorgimera location

Source: Square Enix

Conveniently enough, the closest fast travel point to our mark is literally just the Velkroy Desert one. From there, head east to the middle of the map, towards the shade-producing ruins housing a few travelers. Ultimately you want to go back west as soon as you clear some terrain that was blocking you from simply just going south from the fast travel point. Gorgimera is just hanging out in the open; it’s hard to miss.

Despite being level 45, Gorgimera is pretty easy to take down compared to the other S-Ranks. Most of its attacks have clearly marked areas of effect, and give you plenty of time to move out of the way. Still, it never hurts to stock up on potions. For defeating Gorgimera you’re rewarded with one piece of Orichalcum, which is less disappointing than it sounds.

There’s plenty more Final Fantasy 16 content here at Shacknews. Try starting with our review!