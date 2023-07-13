Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 103 SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike, Bob Iger has put his foot in his mouth, and more people have been cast in Superman: Legacy.

It's a solidarity Thursday here at Shacknews! Join Donovan and Greg as they breakdown this week's whirlwind of movie and TV news.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

SAG-AFTRA has officially gone on strike! As the actors join the writers in striking in pursuit of a better contract with the movie studios, we'll be talking about what all this means, and what happens next. Of course, we'll also dive into some of the non-guild news.

