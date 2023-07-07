Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 7: Play ball with MLB The Show 23

Just in time for this year's All-Star Game, MLB The Show 23 is on sale across all three consoles with Nintendo Switch owners getting a one-week free trial.
Ozzie Mejia
The boys of summer have come out for another exciting baseball season. We're at the halfway point of the season, which means the action is shifting to the great tradition that is the All-Star Game. The festivities start for everybody this weekend, so why not get in on some of that baseball spirit? MLB The Show 23 is now on sale across all three consoles. PlayStation is the prime version of the game, made by the folks at Sony San Diego. The Xbox version is going at a lower price. And while the Nintendo Switch version may be a technical step down, there's also a free week where Nintendo Switch Online users can try out the entire game without spending a dime.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Essential Picks sale is underway and features a first-time discount on Octopath Traveler 2. The best of Team17 is available from Xbox. Lastly, Nintendo has some of the best titles from Jackbox Games, along with discounts on newer games like Dredge and Super Dungeon Maker.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

