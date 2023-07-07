Weekend Console Download Deals for July 7: Play ball with MLB The Show 23

The boys of summer have come out for another exciting baseball season. We're at the halfway point of the season, which means the action is shifting to the great tradition that is the All-Star Game. The festivities start for everybody this weekend, so why not get in on some of that baseball spirit? MLB The Show 23 is now on sale across all three consoles. PlayStation is the prime version of the game, made by the folks at Sony San Diego. The Xbox version is going at a lower price. And while the Nintendo Switch version may be a technical step down, there's also a free week where Nintendo Switch Online users can try out the entire game without spending a dime.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's Essential Picks sale is underway and features a first-time discount on Octopath Traveler 2. The best of Team17 is available from Xbox. Lastly, Nintendo has some of the best titles from Jackbox Games, along with discounts on newer games like Dredge and Super Dungeon Maker.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darkwood - FREE!
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - FREE!
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Evil West [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $21.59 (20% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Steelrising [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Last Stop [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale
- Gang Beasts - $6.99 (65% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $10.99 (80% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $10.49 (65% off)
- Ion Fury - $7.49 (70% off)
- Pit People - $6.99 (65% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $13.49 (70% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Essential Picks
- Octopath Traveler 2 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $71.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.24 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderladns Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 7/13)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Jackbox Games Summer Party Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- Drawful - $4.99 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Two Point Campus - $20.09 (33% off)
- DNF Duel: Who's Next - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $19.49 (35% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $24.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- BIT.TRIP Collection - $2.95 (70% off)
