Disney on expanding of Epcot, new rides & more

Everyone has a soft spot for Disney movies and entertainment, whether it’s old school films or one of the new franchises under the company’s belt. Part of this love is experiencing the theme parks on offer and one standout is Epcot. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of speaking with art director Brianna Pfost about the constantly evolving nature of Epcost.

“Epcot is truly one of our most unique parks at the Walt Disney Company and it’s one of my favorites,” said Pfost. “It’s all about this big idea of inspiring each other, being inspired by the global community, engaging and creating and dreaming together, and the idea that Walt had about enterprise and human ingenuity.”

After celebrating its 40th anniversary, Epcot has continued to expand and evolve. Some of the latest offerings include a Ratatouille attraction in the France pavilion along with a new bakery. Visitors can also enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Connections Café and Eatery, a Mickey and Friends Meet and Greet, as well as new green spaces for a day of relaxation.

