Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Disney on expanding of Epcot, new rides & more

Walt Disney Company's art director discusses the Epcot expansion from Ratatouille to new green spaces.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Everyone has a soft spot for Disney movies and entertainment, whether it’s old school films or one of the new franchises under the company’s belt. Part of this love is experiencing the theme parks on offer and one standout is Epcot. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of speaking with art director Brianna Pfost about the constantly evolving nature of Epcost.

“Epcot is truly one of our most unique parks at the Walt Disney Company and it’s one of my favorites,” said Pfost. “It’s all about this big idea of inspiring each other, being inspired by the global community, engaging and creating and dreaming together, and the idea that Walt had about enterprise and human ingenuity.”

After celebrating its 40th anniversary, Epcot has continued to expand and evolve. Some of the latest offerings include a Ratatouille attraction in the France pavilion along with a new bakery. Visitors can also enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Connections Café and Eatery, a Mickey and Friends Meet and Greet, as well as new green spaces for a day of relaxation.

If you enjoyed this insight into Epcot, be sure to check out the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more conversations with the folks that bring some of our favorites pastimes to life.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola