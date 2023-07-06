Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 102 David L. Craddock joins Pop! Goes the Culture! to discuss his new FPS documentary!

Happy Thursday! On today's PGTC, we'll be discussing the biggest movie and TV news stories of the week as usual. However, today's episode will kick off with a special guest appearance!

Episode 102 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today's show will begin with a special appearance from David L. Craddock, author, and all-around superstar scribe, who will chat with us about FPS: First Person Shooter documentary, which he co-wrote and co-directed. After that, we'll get to some of the most interesting news stories, including Disney's decision to yank Crater from Disney+ less than two months after its release, continuing a concerning industry trend.

Mute those phones, it's time for episode 102 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!