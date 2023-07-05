Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 patch notes add Motion Blur strength

The latest version of FF16 updates the System tab with new settings for players to tweak.
Sam Chandler
Square Enix
Final Fantasy 16’s update 1.03 adds some more settings for players to tweak their game exactly how they like it. These accessibility settings let players adjust camera following, control the motion blur strength, and dial in the camera sensitivities.

Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 patch notes

The official Final Fantasy 16 Twitter account posted an image to Twitter on July 5, 2023 that contained information regarding update 1.03. The patch notes focus on new additions to the System tab. Check out the update below.

This update fixes some issues and adds some new functionality. We recommend that you install this update before playing the game.

This update:

  • Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu.
    • Motion Blur Strength
      • Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The defeault setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn if off completely.
    • Player Follow (Movement) & Player Follow (Attack)
      • Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.
    • Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.
    • Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.
    • Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.
    • Corrects some text issues.
    • Adds the hastag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.

