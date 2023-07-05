Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dozmare Hunt Guide - Final Fantasy 16

It's time to go poultry hunting with Clive and the homies.
Lucas White
1

An early side quest that opens up around the same time you’re introduced to hunts in Final Fantasy 16, Blacksmith’s Blues, is a big deal. For one, it opens up a line of side quests that open up some of the most powerful equipment in the game. Two, you’re also introduced to some of the more finicky aspects of hunting the game’s nastier marks. This quest has you searching for a Griffin, and it can be a pain to find. That’s where we come in.

How to find Dozmare

final fantasy 16 dozmare location map
Source: Square Enix

Sometimes, the hunt board will give you the name of a creature, and be helpfully specific about its stomping grounds. Other times the directions are more vague. In the worst cases, you don’t get to know an exact location, the monster’s name, or even a picture of the darn thing. Dozmare doesn’t hit all three boxes, but the game is a little unclear about where to find it.

Your only hint is that the monster was spotted “along the trail from Lostwing to Caer Norvent.” Depending on how far you are in the game or how thorough of a map-filler you are, you might have no idea where to look. From Lostwing you need to head south, and you’ll come to a spot called Cutter’s Gate. Head through the gate and follow the path all the way down to its end, which takes you past the entirety of The Norvent. Once you reach the Caer Norvent River Gate, you will be ambushed by a very large bird.

There’s not a whole lot to fighting Dozmare. You only have so many options available at this point in Final Fantasy 16, so just do your best to not get hit and bonk the feathered foe with your sword until you win. Hooray!

You can find other Final Fantasy 16 guides such as how to get a chocobo here at Shacknews. Check out the review as well!

Contributing Editor

Lucas plays a lot of videogames. Sometimes he enjoys one. His favorites include Dragon Quest, SaGa, and Mystery Dungeon. He's far too rattled with ADHD to care about world-building lore but will get lost for days in essays about themes and characters. Holds a journalism degree, which makes conversations about Oxford Commas awkward to say the least. Not a trophy hunter but platinumed Sifu out of sheer spite and got 100 percent in Rondo of Blood because it rules. You can find him on Twitter @HokutoNoLucas being curmudgeonly about Square Enix discourse and occasionally saying positive things about Konami.

